Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Active for Super Bowl

Agholor (illness) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl versus the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A number of Eagles battled the flu this week, but Agholor was the first skill-position player to be afflicted by the bug. After receiving an IV early Saturday, he's been given the thumbs up to partake in the biggest game of his life. Through the team's two playoff outings, Agholor managed to catch six of seven targets for 83 yards and record three carries for 20 yards.