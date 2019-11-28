Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Another limited listing
Agholor (knee) was estimated as limited on Thursday's injury report.
Agholor is working his way through a knee injury, which didn't allow him to practice at all last week. Considering he's been 'limited' on both Week 13 injury reports, he seems to have a chance to return Sunday in Miami. As a result, his status bears watching as the week goes on, as the Eagles' receiving corps could be without Zach Ertz (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle).
