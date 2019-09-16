Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Back in there

Agholor was able to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Agholor was being evaluated for a head injury but passed all necessary tests and is back in there. With the team's top two wide receivers out, Agholor is functioning as the de facto No. 1 wideout for the Eagles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories