Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Burns Cardinals deep

Agholor reeled in four of five targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.

The Eagles coup de grace came on Agholor's 72-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. Agholor, lined up in the slot, burned his defender on a deep post, and then wiggled out of his clutches before finding the end zone. The former first-round pick had "bust" written all over him, but has thrived early this season as defenses focus on additions to Philly's offense, including Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount. The speedster has already scored as many touchdowns this season -- three -- as his first two seasons combined.