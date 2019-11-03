Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Catches three of eight targets
Agholor caught three of eight targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.
Agholor tied for second on the team in targets, but he hauled in just 38 percent of the balls thrown his way. Although he got into the game with a 12-yard catch in the second quarter, he did little of note the rest of the way and finished with lackluster numbers overall. With just 52 combined rushing yards over his last three outings, Agholor seems unlikely to make much of an impact next Sunday at home against the Patriots.
