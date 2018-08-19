Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Considered day-to-day
Agholor (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Lending further confidence to the report that Agholor's undisclosed injury isn't too serious, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the receiver is now considered day-to-day as his potential availability for Week 1 of the regular season doesn't appear to be in danger. Fellow starting wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains on the PUP list, however, leaving Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins as the primary receiving options heading into Thursday's dress rehearsal against the Browns.
