Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could be available for trade

Agholor may be available for trade, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Agholor is scheduled to make $9.4 million in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Eagles don't have an obvious replacement, but they can probably get away with a downgrade in the slot if Alshon Jeffery (ribs), DeSean Jackson (Achilles) and Zach Ertz (undisclosed) are all healthy. Although each of the three finished out 2018 battling injuries, there hasn't been any suggestion their issues will impact participation in offseason practices.