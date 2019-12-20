Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could be shut down
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Agholor (knee) could be shut down for the season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Agholor remains unable to practice, and while Pederson is "still hopeful" he will play again this season, the soreness in his knee is apparently not getting any better, and could in fact be getting worse. Agholor has not been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys as of yet, but Pederson's comments don't provide much hope that he will take the field.
