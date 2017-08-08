Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could push Matthews in slot
Agholor has impressed at training camp while challenging Jordan Matthews for work in the slot, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
With offseason acquisitions Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Torrey Smith expected to start outside, the Eagles seemingly have at least four wideouts they want involved in the offense, after struggling through last season with Matthews as the only player at the position providing any semblance of consistency. Agholor's impressive performance throughout the offseason program and training camp creates a good problem from the team's perspective, though Matthews probably doesn't share the enthusiasm as he heads into a contract year. The Eagles might be able to keep all four involved by using Matthews to spell Jeffery and Smith on the outside, which would then free up Agholor for semi-regular slot work. With Jeffery locked in as the top option and Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles also in line for heavy involvement, the trio of Agholor, Smith and Matthews may all end up disappointed with their respective target shares.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could return kicks•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Gets acknowledgment from OC Reich•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Impressing in spring•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Embracing new competition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Facing increased competition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Won't return Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...