Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could push Matthews in slot

Agholor has impressed at training camp while challenging Jordan Matthews for work in the slot, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

With offseason acquisitions Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Torrey Smith expected to start outside, the Eagles seemingly have at least four wideouts they want involved in the offense, after struggling through last season with Matthews as the only player at the position providing any semblance of consistency. Agholor's impressive performance throughout the offseason program and training camp creates a good problem from the team's perspective, though Matthews probably doesn't share the enthusiasm as he heads into a contract year. The Eagles might be able to keep all four involved by using Matthews to spell Jeffery and Smith on the outside, which would then free up Agholor for semi-regular slot work. With Jeffery locked in as the top option and Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles also in line for heavy involvement, the trio of Agholor, Smith and Matthews may all end up disappointed with their respective target shares.