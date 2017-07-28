Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could return kicks

Agholor could feature as the Eagles' kick returner this season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Agholor currently finds himself fourth on the Eagles' depth chart at wide receiver, so assuming kick return duties could help him make a larger impact this season. In college at USC, the former first-rounder excelled as a punt returner, but with Darren Sproles entrenched in that position in Philly, Agholor could split kick return opportunities with Wendell Smallwood. Following the release of Josh Huff last season, Agholor gained 92 yards on five kickoff returns.