Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Dealing with minor illness

Agholor was limited at Friday's practice while dealing with an illness, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, PennLive.com's Daniel Gallen reports.

DeSean Jackson's continued absence with an abdomen injury theoretically could help Agholor see more targets, but it hasn't actually worked out that way for the veteran slot receiver since Alshon Jeffery returned from his own injury. Agholor caught just one pass for 20 yards on four targets the past two weeks, with Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz doing the heavy lifting for Carson Wentz. A road matchup with the Minnesota defense isn't the best spot for fantasy production, regardless of Agholor's health or role.