Eagles' Nelson Agholor: DNP on Thursday
Agholor (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Agholor is in recovery mode from a knee injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's defeat to the Patriots. The severity of the health concern is unknown, but the Eagles aren't taking any chances with Agholor. With Alshon Jeffery taking part in individual drills this week, the remaining healthy members in the wide receiver room are Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
