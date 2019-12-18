Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: DNP to start week

Agholor (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Agholor hasn't practiced in any capacity since Week 13's tilt against the Dolphins. Coach Doug Pederson called the 2015 first-round pick "status quo" Wednesday, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. He'll have two more chances to up his level of activity prior to Sunday's must-win tilt against the Cowboys, but it looks as though he's trending toward a lack of availability for Week 16. The Eagles will rely on Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis at wide receiver as long as Agholor is unable to go.

