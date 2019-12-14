Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Downgraded to out

Agholor (knee) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Redskins.

Unable to practice all week, it always seemed unlikely Agholor would be able to suit up Sunday, and the Eagles thankfully ended the suspense early. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) also out, the trio of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis will be the only three active wide receivers on the roster, although both tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are expected to factor heavily in the team's passing attack.