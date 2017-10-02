Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Efficient with four targets
Agholor caught three of four targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
Agholor has been efficient with his opportunities this season, but he nonetheless fell shy of five targets for a third consecutive game. He'll have a tough matchup Week 5 against the Cardinals, primarily matching up with Tyrann Mathieu in the slot.
