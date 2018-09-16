Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Eight catches in Week 2 loss
Agholor brought in eight of 12 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.
Agholor saw another heavy workload with both Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (ankle) sidelined, the latter suffering his injury early into the contest. The fourth-year wideout's two-yard touchdown with 2:46 remaining brought the Eagles to within 27-20 pending a Jake Elliott extra point, although they ultimately failed to score again. Agholor now has a pair of eight-catch tallies to open the season and will potentially have the benefit of Carson Wentz (knee) under center in Week 3 versus the Colts.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Remains busy in season-opening win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Primed for large workload•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Working on side field•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Considered day-to-day•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Should be okay for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.