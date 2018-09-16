Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Eight catches in Week 2 loss

Agholor brought in eight of 12 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Agholor saw another heavy workload with both Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (ankle) sidelined, the latter suffering his injury early into the contest. The fourth-year wideout's two-yard touchdown with 2:46 remaining brought the Eagles to within 27-20 pending a Jake Elliott extra point, although they ultimately failed to score again. Agholor now has a pair of eight-catch tallies to open the season and will potentially have the benefit of Carson Wentz (knee) under center in Week 3 versus the Colts.