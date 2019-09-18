Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expanded role on tap?

Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Agholor can be used to stretch defenses if DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is forced to miss any time, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The Eagles lost both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Jackson early during their Week 2 loss to the Falcons, putting Agholor in position to serve as the team's No. 1 wideout. The 2015 first-round pick managed to post a strong stat line despite dealing with drops - he caught eight of 11 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown - and he could be in line for similar usage Week 3 versus Detroit. Though Agholor will likely operate behind Zach Ertz in any case, he'll certainly be worth fantasy consideration until Jeffery and Jackson retake the field.