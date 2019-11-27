Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to practice fully
Agholor (knee) is expected to practice fully Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The same applies to Alshon Jeffery (ankle), so it looks like the Eagles are in line to welcome the duo back to the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins. In such a scenario, we'd expect J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to continue to see an expanded role in the offense opposite Jeffery, while Agholor mans the slot. Meanwhile, Greg Ward figures to revert to a complementary role.
