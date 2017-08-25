Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to draw target

Agholor wasn't targeted in Thursday's preseason game against Miami.

According to Pro Football Focus, Agholor played 15 of the 19 offensive snaps while Carson Wentz was in the game, operating as Philadelphia's primary slot receiver. Snaps haven't lead to targets for the 2015 first-round pick this preseason, with Agholor getting the look on just one of Carson Wentz's 23 pass attempts. Alshon Jeffery (nine targets) and Zach Ertz (four) unsurprisingly have been Wentz's favorite options, as will likely be the case during the regular season. Agholor could see a major uptick in volume if Jeffery or Torrey Smith suffers a significant injury.