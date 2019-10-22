Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to haul in deep pass

Agholor caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Agholor busted open on a deep pass in the fourth quarter, and Carson Wentz lofted up a perfect toss. However, Agholor didn't extend his arms and failed to haul in the pass, which could have gone for a touchdown. It was a tough look for Agholor, especially since his chances to go deep will diminish once DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is back in the fold. He has a tough matchup against the Bills in Week 8.