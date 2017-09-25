Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to score for first time this season
Agholor caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's defeat of the Giants.
The preseason breakout candidate's contributions have diminished each week as the season has progressed, as his target share has gone from eight in Week 1 to just three in each of the last two games. At best, he is fourth in line for targets in Philadelphia and cannot be trusted for fantasy production unless Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery are injured.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scores for second straight week•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Finds end zone in win over Redskins•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to be targeted in Thursday's exhibition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted once by Wentz•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Has competition in slot•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Favorite for slot position•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...