Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to score Sunday

Agholor caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's defeat of the Giants.

The preseason breakout candidate's contributions have diminished each week as the season has progressed, as his target share has gone from eight in Week 1 to just three in each of the last two games. At best, he's fourth in line for targets in Philadelphia and difficult to trust for fantasy production unless Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery is injured.