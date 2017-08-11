Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Favorite for slot position
Agholor is seemingly set to take over the Eagles' slot receiver job following Friday's trade of Jordan Matthews, ESPN's Bill Barnwell reports.
Agholor endured a tumultuous first couple seasons in Philadelphia, but has reportedly been re-energized by playing the slot during training camp. Since Agholor joined the Eagles in 2015, Matthews had specialized at lining up inside, so his departure paves the way for Agholor to now make the position his own. While it remains to be seen whether the former first-rounder can carry his improvement over to the regular season, Agholor has seemingly been given a lifeline with Matthews being offloaded.
