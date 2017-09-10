Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Finds end zone in win over Redskins

Agholor caught six of eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins.

Agholor started with a bang, connecting with Carson Wentz for a 58-yard touchdown from a broken play on the team's first drive of the game. Thereafter, Agholor struggled to generate much down the field but still led Eagles receivers in yardage by a comfortable margin. While he didn't make much of an impact in his first two seasons, he appeared to be in sync with Carson Wentz in the season opener and will look to build on this performance next Sunday at Kansas City.