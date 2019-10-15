Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Four catches in loss
Agholor caught four of his seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Minnesota.
Agholor got another start but wasn't targeted until the second quarter. He didn't register a catch until the final minute of the first half but led off the next one with his long of the day, a 23-yarder. WIth Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) both out early in the season, the 26-year-old shined as the primary receiver, but since Jeffery has returned, Agholor has just five catches and eleven targets for 62 yards. With Jackson a possibility to play this week against Dallas, the USC product's days as a starter are very likely short-lived.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Dealing with minor illness•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 20-yard pass•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted just once in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Pair of touchdown grabs in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Slots in as top WR option•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...