Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Four catches in loss

Agholor caught four of his seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Minnesota.

Agholor got another start but wasn't targeted until the second quarter. He didn't register a catch until the final minute of the first half but led off the next one with his long of the day, a 23-yarder. WIth Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) both out early in the season, the 26-year-old shined as the primary receiver, but since Jeffery has returned, Agholor has just five catches and eleven targets for 62 yards. With Jackson a possibility to play this week against Dallas, the USC product's days as a starter are very likely short-lived.