Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Gets acknowledgment from OC Reich
Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich confirmed that Agholor had a strong offseason, Geoff Mosher of 975 The Fanatic reports.
The 2015 first-round pick has been the subject of numerous glowing offseason reports, but it may be too little too late after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and used a fourth-round pick on Mack Hollins this offseason. Agholor might get a shot to push Smith for a spot in three-wide sets, and there also have been some whispers the team could trade Jordan Matthews (knee), which would open up a job for Agholor in the slot.
