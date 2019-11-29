Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Gets green light for Sunday
Agholor (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The Eagles listed Agholor as a limited participant on their first two practice reports of Week 13, but he'll enter Sunday's game against the Dolphins minus an injury designation after he handled all of the reps during Friday's session. While both Agholor and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) were sidelined for the Week 12 loss to the Seahawks, Jordan Matthews (three catches for 27 yards on six targets), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (two catches for 43 yards on five targets) and Greg Ward (six catches for 40 yards on seven targets) all saw notable snap counts. Matthews has since been released, while Arcega-Whiteside and Ward should see their workloads scaled back considerably now that the top two wideouts are ostensibly healthy again.
