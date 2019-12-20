Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Gets 'questionable' tag for Sunday

Agholor (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Earlier Friday, coach Doug Pederson noted the Eagles may have to have a conversation about shutting Agholor down for the season due to how his knee injury has worsened, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. On the other hand, Pederson is "still hopeful" Agholor will be able to return in the final two games of the regular season and potentially in the postseason, if the team happens to win the NFC East. Agholor didn't practice this week, so if he logs a third DNP in a row Sunday, the offense will be down to just Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis at wide receiver.

