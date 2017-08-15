Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Has competition in slot
Eagles coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich suggested that tight end Trey Burton, wide receiver Mack Hollins and running backs Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey could push Agholor for playing time in the slot, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The Eagles' decision to trade Jordan Matthews (chest) may have been interpreted as a vote of confidence in Agholor, who's been the subject of positive media reviews throughout the offseason and into training camp. Reich acknowledged that the team's plan to replace Matthews will start with Agholor, but the offensive coordinator also made it clear the Eagles have plenty of other options to take snaps from the slot. The decision to trade Matthews may have been inspired by the wealth of options more so than the team's confidence in any one of those players.
