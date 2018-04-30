Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Has fifth-year option picked up

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Agholor's rookie contract Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

A 2015 first-round selection, Agholor disappointed in his first two seasons as a pro, compiling 59 catches for 648 yards (11.0 per) and three touchdowns. During the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl, though, he surpassed all of those totals with a 62-768-8 line on 95 targets, good for 8.1 YPT. Agholor may take on even more of the receiving burden in the upcoming campaign if Alshon Jeffery kicks it off at less than full strength following shoulder surgery in February. However, Agholor still must compete for looks with tight end Zach Ertz, free-agent pickup Mike Wallace and a cadre of running backs, so his production may remain stable from last season to this one.