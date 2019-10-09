Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 20-yard pass

Agholor caught one of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets. He fumbled the ball out of bounds.

Agholor's primary action came in the third quarter when, facing third down, Carson Wentz connected with Agholor short and the former Trojan did the rest, running for a 20-yard gain before being tackled out of bounds. Getting a read on Agholor is difficult as, with the receiving corps dinged up in Weeks 2 and 3, he caught 16 passes for 157 yards and three scores. He has three catches for 31 yards in his other three games as Agholor seems to not be able to find a middle ground. Temper expectations ahead of Week 6 matchup against Minnesota's sixth-ranked pass defense.