Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 24-yard pass
Agholor caught three of six targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.
The 26-year-old wideout's face was stricken with agony after a potential touchdown opportunity slipped past his fingertips, as a Carson Wentz pass on a second-and-goal late in the second quarter sailed just high of Agholor's outstretched hands. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside hauled in a 15-yard TD on the subsequent play and Agholor caught a successful two-point conversion attempt, but fantasy GMs can't help wonder what might have been. Another scoreless afternoon now gives Agholor eight straight outings without a TD as the Eagles prepare for a Week 14 matchup against a Giants defense that ranks better than only Tampa Bay in terms of receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs this season (2,350).
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Gets green light for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Another limited listing•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Limited to start week•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to practice fully•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Aiming to return Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing first game of 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...