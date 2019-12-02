Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 24-yard pass

Agholor caught three of six targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old wideout's face was stricken with agony after a potential touchdown opportunity slipped past his fingertips, as a Carson Wentz pass on a second-and-goal late in the second quarter sailed just high of Agholor's outstretched hands. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside hauled in a 15-yard TD on the subsequent play and Agholor caught a successful two-point conversion attempt, but fantasy GMs can't help wonder what might have been. Another scoreless afternoon now gives Agholor eight straight outings without a TD as the Eagles prepare for a Week 14 matchup against a Giants defense that ranks better than only Tampa Bay in terms of receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs this season (2,350).