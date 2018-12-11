Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 42-yard bomb in loss

Agholor caught two of three targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, Agholor set up the game-tying touchdown with a spectacular play to tap his heels as he fell backward out of bounds on a fourth-quarter deep ball from Carson Wentz. The USC product's only other catch coincidentally came on the first Eagles' play after the warning in the first half, but that makes two games of at least 49 yards following two games of one catch and 12 yards combined. It is that inconsistency that means Agholor is very difficult to trust with one's playoff fate in fantasy, although facing the Rams' secondary in Week 15 should not prove as tough a test as the Cowboys.