Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 42-yard bomb in loss
Agholor caught two of three targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
On the first play after the two-minute warning, Agholor set up the game-tying touchdown with a spectacular play to tap his heels as he fell backward out of bounds on a fourth-quarter deep ball from Carson Wentz. The USC product's only other catch coincidentally came on the first Eagles' play after the warning in the first half, but that makes two games of at least 49 yards following two games of one catch and 12 yards combined. It is that inconsistency that means Agholor is very difficult to trust with one's playoff fate in fantasy, although facing the Rams' secondary in Week 15 should not prove as tough a test as the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Held without a catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Posts 83 yards in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: May benefit from Tate acquisition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 63 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...