Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Heavy workload to continue

Agholor will remain the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver for the foreseeable future with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) week-to-week and Mike Wallace out for the next few weeks due to a fractured fibula.

Jeffery's recovery from surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff has extended into the season, but Wallace's situation only came to light Sunday, when he limped off the field in the first quarter. Even if Jeffery gains his long-awaited clearance to play Sunday versus the Colts, Agholor is poised to lead a wide receiver corps that currently includes DeAndre Carter, Shelton Gibson and Kamar Aiken. Agholor has opened the season playing 140 of the Eagles' 151 offensive snaps, which he's turned into 16 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets.