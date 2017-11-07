Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Held in check Sunday

Agholor caught two of four pass attempts for 36 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Thirty-five of the yards came on a deep ball from Nick Foles that set up the Eagles' final touchdown of the game, well into garbage time. Prior to that, the third-year pro was unable to get in on the blowout, seeing just one other deep ball and two short targets from Carson Wentz. He'll try to rebound after the bye with a much juicier matchup against Dallas in Week 11.