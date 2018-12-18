Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win

Agholor caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday night's 30-23 victory over the Rams.

Agholor played all but one offensive snap in the game but was overshadowed by Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate and almost everyone else in the Eagles' passing attack. The 25-year-old saw his first target fall incomplete on a second-quarter deep ball but was able to corral a short pass over the middle to set up a key field goal which put the Eagles up by 10 in the third. Despite the fact Agholor starts and is on the field as much as any Eagles pass-catcher, his target share and production remain too inconsistent to rely on Week 16 against a Texans secondary that ranks 10th against wide receivers in fantasy.