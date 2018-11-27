Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in winn

Agholor made just one 12-yard reception in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

After turning in goose eggs in the catch and target departments in a Week 11 matchup with the league's worst defense against receivers, this hardly counts as an encouraging development for Agholor, but at least he hasn't totally been forgotten in the Eagles' offense. His playing time has been cut almost in half since the first four weeks of the season, and his opportunities have all but disappeared since the Golden Tate acquisition prior to Week 10. The Eagles have another promising matchup Week 13 at home against Washington, but there is little upside in starting the 25-year-old at the moment.

