Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Kept quiet Sunday
Agholor caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's win over San Francisco.
The bad news is he failed to score for only the third game this season. The good news is he continues to see just a bit more playing time than Torrey Smith, seeing 36 snaps to Smith's 32. Agholor's fantasy utility continues to depend on whether he finds the end zone, as Carson Wentz spreads the ball around too much for any pass catcher to rack up heavy yardage totals. The second-year quarterback targeted 11 different receivers in this one. Nevertheless, Agholor has found the end zone often so far in 2017 and continues to be Wentz's number three target after Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. He'll have a tough matchup against Denver's elite secondary in Week 9 followed by a bye.
