Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Latest Philly WR hurt in Week 2
Agholor (undisclosed) had to go to the medical tent after taking a big hit late in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Philadelphia can ill afford to lose Agholor, as both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) are already questionable to return due to their respective injuries. Agholor had two catches for 18 yards on four targets prior to getting hurt. His return is questionable at this point.
