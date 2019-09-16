Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Leads receiving unit
Agholor caught eight passes (11 targets) for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.
The Eagles lost both of their starting wideouts to injury early in this contest, and while Agholor (concussion) was sidelined temporarily, he was able to return and post a strong stat line. The status of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (goin) are unclear, so Agholor could find himself in a starting role against the Lions in Week 3. The fifth-year wideout was barely used Week 1 (two catches for 11 yards) as the third receiver on the depth chart, so make sure that a starting role is certain later in the week before immediately plugging Agholor into a lineup.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Back in there•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Latest Philly WR hurt in Week 2•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted five times in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes catch in preseason loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not worried about contract•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...