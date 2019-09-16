Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Leads receiving unit

Agholor caught eight passes (11 targets) for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

The Eagles lost both of their starting wideouts to injury early in this contest, and while Agholor (concussion) was sidelined temporarily, he was able to return and post a strong stat line. The status of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (goin) are unclear, so Agholor could find himself in a starting role against the Lions in Week 3. The fifth-year wideout was barely used Week 1 (two catches for 11 yards) as the third receiver on the depth chart, so make sure that a starting role is certain later in the week before immediately plugging Agholor into a lineup.