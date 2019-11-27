Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Limited to start week
Agholor (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
There was optimism that Agholor would manage to practice in full Wednesday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, but the 26-year-old hasn't yet managed to shed the knee injury that caused him to sit out Week 11's loss to Seattle. With Alshon Jeffery (ankle) also limited, the Eagles will kick off the week with only J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Mack Hollins as healthy options at the wide receiver position.
