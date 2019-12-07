Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Listed as questionable
Agholor (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.
While Agholor is listed as questionable, the fifth-year receiver failed to practice a single time this week, clouding his availability. It's possible Agholor could be a true game-time decision for the prime-time affair, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward filling in should the wide receiver miss time.
