Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Listed as questionable

Agholor (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.

While Agholor is listed as questionable, the fifth-year receiver failed to practice a single time this week, clouding his availability. It's possible Agholor could be a true game-time decision for the prime-time affair, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward filling in should the wide receiver miss time.

