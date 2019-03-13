Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Locked in for 2019

Agholor's $9.4 million salary for the 2019 season became guaranteed Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Agholor's rookie contract last offseason, but the accompanying salary didn't lock in until Wednesday. While the $9.4 million is a significant commitment for a slot receiver, Agholor has been a solid offensive contributor for the Eagles both of the past two seasons and didn't miss a game in either campaign. With Golden Tate now a free agent, Agholor seems primed to supplement a quality Philadelphia receiving corps in 2019 that otherwise includes Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and the recently acquired DeSean Jackson.

More News
Our Latest Stories