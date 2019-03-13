Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Locked in for 2019
Agholor's $9.4 million salary for the 2019 season became guaranteed Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Agholor's rookie contract last offseason, but the accompanying salary didn't lock in until Wednesday. While the $9.4 million is a significant commitment for a slot receiver, Agholor has been a solid offensive contributor for the Eagles both of the past two seasons and didn't miss a game in either campaign. With Golden Tate now a free agent, Agholor seems primed to supplement a quality Philadelphia receiving corps in 2019 that otherwise includes Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and the recently acquired DeSean Jackson.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scheduled for sizable cap hit•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 18 yards in playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes touchdown grab in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 42-yard bomb in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...