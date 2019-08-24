Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes catch in preseason loss
Agholor caught one of his two targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Agholor played 13 snaps total in what will likely be his last preseason appearance. After a good training camp, he'll start alongside Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Zach Ertz but likely won't contribute as much as any of them from a fantasy perspective. Second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a similarly impressive preseason and could also cut into Agholor's work as the season wears on.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not worried about contract•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing minicamp•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still part of the plan in Philly•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could be available for trade•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Locked in for 2019•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...