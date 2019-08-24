Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes catch in preseason loss

Agholor caught one of his two targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Agholor played 13 snaps total in what will likely be his last preseason appearance. After a good training camp, he'll start alongside Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Zach Ertz but likely won't contribute as much as any of them from a fantasy perspective. Second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a similarly impressive preseason and could also cut into Agholor's work as the season wears on.