Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win

Agholor caught four of eight targets for 56 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.

After just one catch in three opportunities over his past two games, Agholor surprisingly finished second on the team in targets behind only Zach Ertz. The USC product also played 65 snaps, just one fewer than Alshon Jeffery, 29 more than Golden Tate, and the most the fourth-year vet had seen since Week 4. Still, because of his inconsistent production over the past several games and a difficult matchup at Dallas up next, fantasy owners will probably want to turn elsewhere for Week 14.

