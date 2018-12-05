Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win
Agholor caught four of eight targets for 56 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over Washington.
After just one catch in three opportunities over his past two games, Agholor surprisingly finished second on the team in targets behind only Zach Ertz. The USC product also played 65 snaps, just one fewer than Alshon Jeffery, 29 more than Golden Tate, and the most the fourth-year vet had seen since Week 4. Still, because of his inconsistent production over the past several games and a difficult matchup at Dallas up next, fantasy owners will probably want to turn elsewhere for Week 14.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Held without a catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Posts 83 yards in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: May benefit from Tate acquisition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 63 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes six grabs in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...