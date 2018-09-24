Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win

Agholor caught four of his five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Agholor saw a season-high snap count but season-lows in targets, catches, and yards in Carson Wentz's first game back from an ACL injury. Virtually all of the fourth-year wideout's work came close to the line of scrimmage with the lone exception being the incompletion on a deep route. Meanwhile, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert saw 17 targets between them. Whether that was a game-plan specific blip or Carson Wentz's preference is tough to determine after just one Wentz start, so Week 4's matchup in Nashville should be telling.