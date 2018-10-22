Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes six grabs in loss

Agholor caught six passes for 20 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina.

It was a strange game for Agholor, as his six catches represent his third-best total of the season while the yardage total is a season low. Word that the Eagles were in on Amari Cooper prior to his being sent to the Cowboys certainly doesn't bode well for Agholor, who has struggled to produce consistently behind Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery this season. Adding another receiver to the fold would likely reduce the USC product's volume and value even further going forward. For now though, the 25-year-old has a pretty decent floor in PPR leagues as he has at least four catches in all but one game this year.

