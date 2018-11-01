Eagles' Nelson Agholor: May benefit from Tate acquisition

The Eagles are hopeful the recent addition of Golden Tate will create more open looks for Agholor, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.

In recent weeks, Agholor has worked as the Eagles' primary slot man, a role he primarily filled during his breakout 2017 campaign. Agholor hasn't noticed much of a production boost while shifting back to the position, but that could change with Tate in the fold, at least on a per-target basis. While Tate primarily worked in the slot during his time in Detroit, his ability to play all three receiver positions should allow Agholor to stick in the spot where he's more comfortable. And though Tate's presence may result in Agholor dropping down a spot in the pass-catching hierarchy, the attention the latter commands could result in more high-quality looks for Agholor when he is in fact targeted.