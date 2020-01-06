Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Meeting with knee specialist

Agholor said Monday that he'll meet with a specialist in Pittsburgh this week to received more information about his lingering right knee injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Agholor's injury sidelined him for the final quarter of the Eagles' regular season along with Sunday's 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks, but the wideout noted previously that he first hurt the ankle in the team's Week 6 loss to the Vikings back on Oct. 13. The 26-year-old indicated he's still dealing with swelling in the knee, so surgery could be an option if the specialist determines that extended rest alone won't remedy the swelling. Agholor, who caught 39 of 69 targets for 363 yards and three touchdowns in his 11 appearances in 2019, is set to become a free agent in March.