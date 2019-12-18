Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Misses first practice of Week 16
Agholor (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Agholor hasn't practiced in any capacity since the Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Dolphins. Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, coach Doug Pederson said the "status quo" remains in place of the wideout, whose early hopes of making it back for Sunday's must-win tilt with the Cowboys wouldn't seem promising. If Agholor is sidelined again this weekend, the Eagles would turn to Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis as their primary options in three-receiver sets.
